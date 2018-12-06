Lackawanna Trail Vs Farrell football

Posted 8:04 pm, December 6, 2018

Lackawanna Trail recovered a fumble on the opening kickoff, went down an scored a Touchdown in their first possession, only to watch Farrell dominate and lead 4-27 at the half.  The Lions fell 55-20 in the Class 'A' Title game.  Sophomore Fullback Ray Melnikoff scored two Touchdowns as the Lions went 14-2 and finished second in the state.  Steve Lloyd has more on the game...

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

