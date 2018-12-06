Lackawanna Trail Lions Heading to Hershey for State Finals Game

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — It’s a big day for the Lackawanna Trail Lions and local pride is at an all-time high.

The Lackawanna Trail Lions football team is making history on Thursday.

The Lackawanna Trail Lions are headed to Hershey for the state championship game! @WNEP pic.twitter.com/lT1J0yalhc — Sarah Buynovsky WNEP (@SarahBuynovsky) December 6, 2018

They are heading to the school’s first-ever football state championship game, and there is a lot of excitement and support!

It was a sea of red and back inside the school auditorium Wednesday night for a pep rally where players and coaches got a standing ovation.

The State 1A game is scheduled for 1 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 6, in Hershey.

The Lions are taking on Farrel, a team from northwestern Pennsylvania.

Karen Rolka, a mother of a football player, said, “You can’t even put it into words. No one really picked them to win the division this year and to be saying that we’re going to the state championship, it’s just amazing.”

“It is electric. It is so exciting! Our town has so much heart and they are so proud of our boys. It’s hard to put into words,” added Cindy Edwards, a mother of a football player.

The team leaves left around 8 a.m. on Thursday to head to Hershey with a big send-off from community members.