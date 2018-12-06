Funeral Home Helps Remember Lost Loved Ones

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DUNMORE, Pa. -- A thoughtful gesture this holiday season in Lackawanna County for families who lost loved ones this year.

Carlucci Golden Desantis Funeral Home on Drinker Street in Dunmore puts up a Christmas tree every year.

The tree is decorated with ornaments for each person who passed away.

Family members are welcome to stop by and take home their loved one's ornament.

"We just wanted our clients to know that we`re thinking of them, especially during this time of year. It`s hard for a lot of families, you know, after they lose a loved on and the first holiday is coming up," said Katie Smith, funeral director.

This is the third Christmas the funeral home in Lackawanna County has had the tree.