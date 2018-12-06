Dibileo II Pleads Guilty in PSU Hazing Trial

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BELLEFONTE, Pa. -- Gary Dibileo the second pleaded guilty to seven counts related to hazing.

All in connection with the death of Penn State sophomore pledge Timothy Piazza in February 2017.

That according to published reports.

Authorities describe a gauntlet-type obstacle course inside the Beta Theta Pi fraternity house where pledges were forced to drink.

Dibileo, according to the Centre Daily Times, was manning one station where pledges drank wine from a bag.

Piazza, prosecutors say, consumed 18 drinks in less than 90 minutes before falling head first down the basement steps of the frat house.

The newspaper cites text messages revealed in court showing Dibileo wanted to get medical help for Piazza, but his view was not supported by other fraternity members.

His plea, along with that of another brother today, brings to 8 the number of Beta Theta Pi members who have pleaded guilty for the roles in Piazza's death.

Ryan Burke of Scranton was the first to plead guilty over the summer.

He admitted to hazing charges and was sentenced to house arrest, probation, community service, and thousands of dollars in fines.

A sentencing date for Gary Dibileo the second has not been set.