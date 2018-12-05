Video Vault: President George H.W. Bush’s Visits to Northeast PA

Before he was president, George H.W. Bush came to our area multiple times to stump for votes.

Bush was here just before Election Day in the fall of 1980, as the running mate of eventual President Ronald Reagan.

In this Video Vault, he sat down with Newswatch 16's Mike Igo. They talked about tough economic times and bringing home the American hostages then being held in Iran.

After winning in 1980 and 1984, Vice President Bush came back to Pennsylvania in 1988. This time, he was at the top of the Republican ticket.

Bush spoke with Newswatch 16's Mark Davis just days before the Republican primary.

