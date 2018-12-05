× Unhappy Customer Unable to Get Fur Coat from Cleaners

DUNMORE, Pa. — Some unhappy customers claim a local dry cleaner is slow to clean and return clothes and even slower to return fur coats it stores for the winter.

That includes a 72-year-old woman who fears her coat was lost.

The woman says she tried to get a $1,600 fur coat out of storage back in late October.

Five weeks later, she still doesn’t have it and wonders if Spotless Dry Cleaners in Dunmore can even bring it to her.

It claims to be the area’s most trusted cleaner for 80 years, but one woman believes Spotless Cleaners in Dunmore lost its spotless reputation when she asked for her coat.

Elizabeth Martin of Scranton is undergoing treatment for cancer. She has been a Spotless customer for six years, using them to store her fur coat at a facility in the Poconos.

Since late October, she has made 26 calls to Spotless in Dunmore to get her coat. She says Spotless workers tell her they’ll have the coat in a couple of days.

Martin says she has only gotten excuses from clerks.

“She said, ‘we’ve had five truck drivers quit.’ I said, ‘What does that have to do with my coat?'”

When she asked the store’s manager, Martin claims a man named John replied, “I don’t know where your coat is, I don’t care where your coat is, you do what you have to do.”

John would not give us his last name and said he did not tell Elizabeth Martin he didn’t care about her coat. He says the people who store the coat for Spotless have been very busy.

That would make sense if it were a day or a week, but it’s been more than a month. I have been trying to track down all the fur coats in Scranton.’

Several complaints about Spotless Cleaners in Dunmore left it with an ‘F’ rating from the Better Business Bureau.

John blames spotless’ problems on workers quitting, leaving him to be the only one to run the shop and deliver clothes to customers.

Martin says Spotless should pay for the $1,600 coat since the dry cleaner can’t seem to find it. It belonged to her sister-in-law, who like her, had cancer and gave it to Martin five years ago after she died.

“Very, very, very sad, and yet, she only had it, I think, for one year, and then she gave it to me,” Martin said.

There are four Spotless Cleaners outlets in Lackawanna County, and one in Honesdale. The one people are complaining about to us, and to the Better Business Bureau, is in Dunmore.

Elizabeth Martin is not sure what she can do now. She just hopes Spotless Cleaners in Dunmore can find her coat and deliver it to her.