Students From Lackawanna County Win Coding Competition

HARRISBURG, Pa. -- Students from Lackawanna County came out on top at a national coding competition in Harrisburg.

Riverside Junior and Senior High School beat 20 schools at the Harrisburg University of Technology to take first place on Tuesday.

It's part of Computer Science Education Week.

State leaders say the competition helps to prepare students for the future.

"So, in Pennsylvania, we currently have 20,000 unfilled computer science positions. And what we're doing is really focusing on our K to 12 schools' access to rigorous computer science instruction that will prepare today's students for those jobs of tomorrow," said Matthew Stem from the Pennsylvania Department of Education.

Code development is one of the newest aspects of science, technology, math, and engineering education.