× Shopping Local Earns Shoppers Big Discounts

MIDDLE SMITHFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Ace Hardware near Marshalls Creek has a variety of items that could be on someone’s Christmas list.

And for a limited time only, some shoppers will get a discount.

“All the customers have to do is come in with their ‘Shop Local’ card and they will get 25 percent off of one regular priced item,” said Danielle Gurry, Ace Hardware.

The hardware shop in Middle Smithfield Township is one of more than 40 others participating in the township’s “Shop Local” event.

The event is only open to people who live in the township.

Officials sent out a newsletter right before Thanksgiving with a coupon inside.

“We are encouraging the residents to just keep dollars local and stay local. They can save money, save gas, save time and we have some awesome deals this year,” said Patrice Dume, Middle Smithfield Township.

While all the deals on the shop local list are great, one that really sticks out is here at Auto Valley Group. Owners are taking $500 off any car.

“We are trying to serve the community and do the best we can to provide people around here a decent car,” said Stan Sukhol, Auto Valley Group.

Owners of the used car dealership are also including a 90-day warranty for the holiday season.

Stan Sukhol says it’s his way of easing into the shop’s new location.

“We are trying to do the best that we can to get the best cars out to the public,” said Sukhol.

The deals will run through January 2.

If you’re a Middle Smithfield Township resident and need a discount card, click here.