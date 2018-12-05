Planned Parenthood Finds New Location in Wilkes-Barre

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. -- Planned Parenthood has found a new home in Wilkes-Barre.

The organization says it will relocate to the 100 block of North Main Street, which is about a block from its current location on North Franklin Street.

Planned Parenthood had been on North Franklin for about 80 years, but officials say they were notified the lease there was not being renewed. Officials say there was no reason given.

The new Planned Parenthood facility is scheduled to open next month.