Performance of ‘The Gift’ on Hold at Back Mountain Harvest Assembly Due to Setbacks in Construction

KINGSTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- A huge outdoor production that's become a holiday tradition is taking another year off in Luzerne County.

There won't be any performances of the outdoor musical drama "The Gift" this year.

Each year for more than 20 years, it's been held at Back Mountain Harvest Assembly in Kingston Township.

Thousands of people from all over attend these performances.

Last year, "The Gift" was put on hiatus as the church started a construction project on a new ministry center and a new amphitheater for the event.

However, there have been some setbacks in that work.

So, this year, "The Gift" is canceled.

Church officials call it disappointing but promise to bring it back next year.

"The Gift" is a free performance for those who attend, but it costs the church about $40,000 each year to put together.

Church leaders say they've been getting lots of messages from people about this year's event.

They say when all the work is done, it will be bigger and better than ever.