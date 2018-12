Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- A man from Monroe County is accused of shooting his stepfather after an argument over a Wi-Fi password.

Investigators say Brendon Ruprecht, 20, of Saylorsburg, shot his stepfather in the shoulder around 7 p.m. Tuesday at a home in Hamilton Township.

The victim was taken to the hospital.

Ruprecht is locked up on attempted homicide and aggravated assault charges.