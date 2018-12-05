× Luzerne County Students Set to Perform at White House

HAZLE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A group of student musicians from Luzerne County will perform at the White House on Thursday.

“You don’t get to say, “I got to play the White House,” every day,” Cellar Dwellarzz member Marissa Klatch said.

They are a part of a community music group called Cellar Dwellarzz. The group has been invited to the White House to perform for President Donald Trump and members of the Executive Office.

“I’m excited,” Cellar Dwellarzz member Luke Kranyak said. “Hopefully, he enjoys the music and who knows who’s going to be walking in that door when we’re playing.”

The Cellar Dwellerzz is a group of exceptional musicians from not only Hazleton Area High School, but from schools all around Luzerne County. The group has been playing in the community for about two years.

“To be able to do something this big with these people that I’ve grown to know and love over two years is something that I’m very excited to see,” Klatch said.

The students usually play smaller gigs in the community. This will be their biggest show.

“Being a singer is always what I wanted to do since I was a little girl and this might be my shot to get my name out there and get the Cellar Dwellarzz out there,” Cellar Dwellarzz member Ainsley Segedy said.

The performance comes at a time they feel the nation needs it most. The students tell Newswatch 16 they thought their performance would be canceled since it is scheduled a day after the National Day of Mourning for former President George H. W. Bush.

“So, it’s kind of good for us and good for everyone, too, that they’re going to get some joyous things out of a bad situation,” Cellar Dwellarzz member Kaitlynne Drennan said.

The Cellar Dwellarzz are also scheduled to perform at the Pennsylvania State Capitol in March.