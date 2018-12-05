LIVE: George H.W. Bush Funeral at National Cathedral

George H.W. Bush’s Full Funeral Program

Posted 10:29 am, December 5, 2018, by

George H.W. Bush can perform one last, posthumous service to his country this week by orchestrating a rare moment of unity and a short-term truce in the rancorous politics swirling around the crisis-stricken Trump presidency.

WASHINGTON — Former President George H.W. Bush will be honored Wednesday at Washington National Cathedral with a state funeral that will be attended by current and former presidents and world leaders.

The funeral, which is set to begin around 11:00 a.m. ET, will run for an hour and a half and will include, among other things, several eulogies and musical tributes to the 41st president. The full program and the order of service, provided by Bush family spokesman Jim McGrath, is below.

WATCH LIVE: GEORGE H.W. BUSH FUNERAL

Organ prelude

  • George Fergus (Organist, Washington National Cathedral)

• Musical Prelude

  • “Nocturne,” The United States Marine Orchestra
  • “Lay me Low,” The Armed Forces Chorus
  • “Our Town,” The United States Marine Orchestra
  • “My Song in the Night,” The Armed Forces Chorus
  • “Hymn to the Fallen” & “America the Beautiful,” The Armed Forces Chorus and The United States Marine Orchestra

• Musical Honors

  • “Four Ruffles and Flourishes,” “Hail to the Chief,” and “For All the Saints,” The United States Coast Guard Band

The Reception of the Body

  • The Most Reverend Michael Bruce Curry, Presiding Bishop and Primate, The Episcopal Church and The Right Reverend Mariann Edgar Budde, Bishop, the Episcopal Diocese of Washington

Introit

  • “My house shall be called a house of prayer,” The Cathedral Choir

The Anthems in Procession

  • The Reverend Dr. Russell Levenson, Jr., Rector, St. Martin’s Episcopal Church, Houston

Hymn

  • “Praise, my soul, the King of Heaven”

The Collect for Burial

  • The Very Reverend Randolph Marshall Hollerith, Dean, Washington National Cathedral

The First Reading

  • Isaiah 60:1-5, 18-20, Lauren Bush Lauren & Ashley Walker Bush

Tribute

  • Jon Meacham, presidential historian and author

Anthem

  • “The King of love my shepherd is,” The Cathedral Choir

The Second Reading

  • Revelation 21:1-4, 23-25, Jenna Bush Hager

Tribute

  • Brian Mulroney, former Prime Minister of Canada

Tribute

  • Alan Simpson, former United States senator, Wyoming

Anthem

  • “Last full measure of devotion,” Ronan Tynan (soloist) & The Armed Forces Chorus and the United States Marine Orchestra

Tribute

  • Former President George W. Bush

Anthem

  • “O God, our help in ages past,” The Armed Forces Chorus with the United States Marine Orchestra

