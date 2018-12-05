LIVE: George H.W. Bush Funeral at National Cathedral

Free Parking for Holiday Shoppers in Danville

Posted 11:58 am, December 5, 2018, by , Updated at 12:20PM, December 5, 2018

Festive holiday decorations cover the parking meters in Danville

DANVILLE, Pa. — Doing a little holiday shopping in downtown Danville just got less expensive.

Decorative holiday bags and gift boxes cover the meters which means free parking.

Danville’s police chief says the free parking between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. on weekdays and weekends is mainly along Mill Street. This is in the borough’s business district.

Although you don’t have to slug the meters, the two-hour time limit still applies.

Danville’s free pass on parking started around Thanksgiving and continues through January 1 in this part of Montour County. It’s all thanks to a collaboration between small business owners and Danville’s borough leaders.

