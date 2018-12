Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LEHIGH TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- A fifth person wanted in a deadly home invasion in Wayne County is in custody.

U.S. Marshals say they caught Steven Cooper in New York City Wednesday morning.

Cooper is from Mount Pocono. Police sought him in the death of Joseph Stengline.

Stengline was beaten inside a home near Gouldsboro in December of 2017. He died a few days later.

Four others already face charges for the homicide in Wayne County.