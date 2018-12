× Deadly Crash in Columbia County

MIFFLIN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A woman is dead after a crash in Columbia County on Wednesday.

The coroner says Regina Cannistraci, 92, of Clifton, New Jersey, was a passenger in a vehicle that went off Snyder School Road in Mifflin Township then hit a tree. Cannistraci died at the hospital.

The driver was also taken to the hospital. There is no word on his condition.