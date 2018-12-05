Case Against Man Accused of Murdering Temple Student to Go to Trial

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. -- There are new developments in the murder of a Temple University student whose body was discovered in Wayne County.

Accused killer Joshua Hupperterz rejected a plea deal earlier this week in Philadelphia court.

Hupperterz is charged with killing Jenna Burleigh last year at an apartment near Temple.

Police say Hupperterz then brought the 22 year old's body to his grandmother's home near Hawley.

Hupperterz attended Lackawanna College while living with his grandmother in 2012 and 2013. He was also convicted of drug charges and DUI during that time.

Hupperterz claims he did not kill Burleigh.

The case is now scheduled to go to trial next month in Philadelphia.