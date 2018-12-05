Case Against Man Accused of Murdering Temple Student to Go to Trial

Posted 10:50 pm, December 5, 2018, by , Updated at 10:49PM, December 5, 2018

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. -- There are new developments in the murder of a Temple University student whose body was discovered in Wayne County.

Accused killer Joshua Hupperterz rejected a plea deal earlier this week in Philadelphia court.

Hupperterz is charged with killing Jenna Burleigh last year at an apartment near Temple.

Police say Hupperterz then brought the 22 year old's body to his grandmother's home near Hawley.

Hupperterz attended Lackawanna College while living with his grandmother in 2012 and 2013. He was also convicted of drug charges and DUI during that time.

Hupperterz claims he did not kill Burleigh.

The case is now scheduled to go to trial next month in Philadelphia.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s