Mike Stevens takes us back in time and down into the earth On The Pennsylvania Road. It's a uniquely different spot in our history, one that's rather difficult to imagine.
A View into the Mines on The Pennsylvania Road
-
Thanksgiving Day On The Pennsylvania Road
-
Trail Of Treats On The Pennsylvania Road
-
A Peek at the Past On The Pennsylvania Road
-
Works of Art in Glass
-
Bits and Pieces of Autumn on the Pennsylvania Road
-
-
On The Pennsylvania Road at the Bloomsburg Fair
-
Milton Model Train Museum
-
Back Mountain Railroad Club
-
Steam-powered Machine
-
A Garden for the Seasons
-
-
250 Years of Coal Mining
-
Sure Signs of Summer
-
High Above The Pennsylvania Road