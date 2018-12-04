× Woman Charged After Road Rage Incident in Duryea

DURYEA, Pa. — Police in Luzerne County arrested a woman after they say she pulled a gun during a road rage incident over the weekend.

Police say she nearly hit some people while driving along Main Street in Duryea around 4 p.m. Saturday. They yelled for her to slow down, and she got out and pointed a gun at them and yelled back. Then she got back in her vehicle and drove away.

Witnesses were able to get her license plate number and police tracked her down.

She is being charged with terroristic threats and disorderly conduct.