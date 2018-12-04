Southern Columbia is outscoring opponents by a average of 44 points per game this season. The Tigers offense is so explosive, but don't sleep on that defense that is allowing just 65 rushing per game and forcing turnovers at a furious pace.
Southern Columbia Tigers defense
-
Southern Columbia ready for Troy
-
Southern Columbia Advances to State Title Game
-
Southern Columbia Wins PIAA “A” Girls Soccer Title
-
Southern Columbia vs Mt. Carmel Area football
-
Southern Columbia preps for West Catholic
-
-
Southern Columbia Stone Hollenbach
-
Southern Columbia vs East Juniata girls soccer
-
Coaches Corner: Southern, Danville and District 4
-
Southern Columbia @ Central Columbia
-
Southern Columbia Hitting Their Stride
-
-
Southern Columbia vs York Catholic football
-
Coaches Corner: Viewer Scorecard and Week #5 Game Picks
-
Troy @ Southern Columbia