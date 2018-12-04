× Rare Look Inside Nasdaq

Every weekday, many of us hear about the ups and downs of the stock market.

But what actually goes on behind the scenes of those fast-paced places in New York like Nasdaq, especially during closing bell time?

Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey recently tagged along with a group of area bankers to the Big Apple to get a rare inside look.

Nasdaq was founded in 1971 and stands for “National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotations."

During Ryan’s visit to NYC, he followed employees from FNCB Bank based in Dunmore as the crew from Lackawanna County had a chance to ring the Nasdaq closing bell back in October.

The rare opportunity is considered the Super Bowl of sorts for a publicly traded company.

To learn more about Nasdaq, click here.

For more details on FNCB Bank in Dunmore, head here.