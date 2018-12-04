PennDOT Seeks Public Input for I-80 Expansion in the Poconos

STROUDSBURG, Pa. -- PennDOT is moving forward with plans to expand Interstate 80 in the Poconos.

The department held an open house at Stroudsburg High School Tuesday night to get public input on the proposed project.

The expansion would affect a four-mile stretch of I-80 between Exits 303 and 307.

The $200 million project would also impact properties along the interstate.

Officials tell us they want community input on the expansion.

"We're going to do our best to work with everybody. It's a project that is going to move forward because the roadway is old, the bridges are old," said Ron Young, PennDOT.

PennDOT officials say there are still environmental studies to be completed, and they won't break ground on the Interstate 80 expansion project until at least 2022.

