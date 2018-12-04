Major Bridge Replacement Project Coming to Luzerne County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. -- Get ready to see plenty of road work in Luzerne County. PennDOT plans to rebuild more than a dozen bridges over the next few years.

Five are along Interstate 80 between the Mifflinville exit and the junction with Interstate 81.

The other 10 are along Interstate 81 between the West Hazleton exit and Highland Park Boulevard exit in Wilkes-Barre.

PennDOT has not said exactly which bridges are being replaced.

Officials tell Newswatch 16 they expect work to start in 2021 and end by 2023.