Lackawanna Falcons celebrate

Posted 7:54 pm, December 4, 2018, by

Lackawanna College celebrated the first 11-0 football season in school history.  The Falcons edged Arizona Western 17-10 in the El Toro Bowl.  The Falcons were feted at a rally at the college.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s