Lackawanna College celebrated the first 11-0 football season in school history. The Falcons edged Arizona Western 17-10 in the El Toro Bowl. The Falcons were feted at a rally at the college.
Lackawanna Falcons celebrate
-
Falcons Will Finish Out The Undefeated Season In Arizona At The El Toro Bowl
-
Lackawanna Ranked 6th, 7-0 This Season
-
Lackawanna Comes Back to Improve to 6-0
-
Lackawanna vs Harcum Men’s basketball
-
Savion Williams Big Part Of That Falcons Defense This Season
-
-
Tri-Valley vs Lackawanna Trail football
-
Lackawanna Trail Beats Juniata Valley in Eastern Final
-
Lackawanna Trail football reaction
-
Lackawanna Trail vs Halifax football
-
Lackawanna Trail football preps
-
-
Wallenpaupack Shuts Out Abington Heights, Claims Title
-
Lackawanna College Holds Open House
-
High School Football Schedule for Week #13 11-10-2018