× Crews Rescue Driver from Truck in Lake Scranton

SCRANTON — Dive teams were called in to rescue a person from a truck found in Lake Scranton.

The water rescue took place just before 9 a.m. Tuesday.

At least one unresponsive person was pulled from the truck and taken to the hospital.

Authorities have not yet said who that is, how they’re doing or how the truck ended up in the water.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.