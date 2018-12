Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAZLETON, Pa. -- The Christmas season is well underway in Hazleton.

People gathered on Church Street with hot cocoa in hand waiting for the tree lighting Tuesday evening.

There was food, music, and plenty of holiday cheer.

"It brings everyone together, no matter who they are, and gets them in the Christmas spirit and ready for the holidays," said Ronald Deluca of Hazleton.

Hazleton Mayor Jeff Cusat presided over the official Christmas tree lighting.