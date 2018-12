× Powerball Winner Sold in Lackawanna County

COVINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Someone hit the jackpot with a Powerball ticket sold in Lackawanna County.

The ticket for the Saturday, December 1 drawing matched four of the five white balls drawn — 10,11, 47, 55, 58, and the red Powerball 26 — to win $100,000.

Bill’s ShopRite in Covington Township gets a $500 bonus for selling the winning ticket.