PA Supreme Court Rules Priests’ Names in Abuse Report Will Remain Redacted

HARRISBURG, Pa. -- The names of some priests that were blacked out in a state grand jury report on child sex abuse will remain a secret.

That's according to a state Supreme Court ruling Monday.

The scathing report released back in August identified more than 300 priests from across the state accused of abusing children. Eleven names were redacted. This ruling means they will stay that way.

The Supreme Court says releasing the information would violate the clergymen's constitutional right to due process.

In response to the decision, Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro made a statement, saying in part:

"While this Order bars me from releasing the names of the 11 petitioners, nothing in this Order prevents the Dioceses from sharing the shielded names... I call on Bishops to do so immediately, consistent with their recent calls for transparency."