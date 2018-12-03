PA Supreme Court Rules Priests’ Names in Abuse Report Will Remain Redacted

Posted 7:27 pm, December 3, 2018, by , Updated at 07:26PM, December 3, 2018

HARRISBURG, Pa. -- The names of some priests that were blacked out in a state grand jury report on child sex abuse will remain a secret.

That's according to a state Supreme Court ruling Monday.

The scathing report released back in August identified more than 300 priests from across the state accused of abusing children. Eleven names were redacted. This ruling means they will stay that way.

The Supreme Court says releasing the information would violate the clergymen's constitutional right to due process.

In response to the decision, Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro made a statement, saying in part:

"While this Order bars me from releasing the names of the 11 petitioners, nothing in this Order prevents the Dioceses from sharing the shielded names... I call on Bishops to do so immediately, consistent with their recent calls for transparency."

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment