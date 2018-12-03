Nissan Dealership Closes at Hazleton Automall

Posted 5:34 pm, December 3, 2018, by , Updated at 04:37PM, December 3, 2018

HAZLE TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Another dealership in the Hazleton Automall has closed.

Nissan shut down last week.

Paperwork filed in Luzerne County Court by Nissan claims the dealership along Airport Beltway in Hazle Township owes almost $3 million.

In September, the Hyundai and Kia dealerships in the automall shut down abruptly after the two automakers filed a lawsuit.

Only the Honda dealership remains.

The Hazleton Automall opened in November 2016.

It is owned by former NFL New York Giant linebackers Antonio Pierce and Jessie Armstead along with a New Jersey businessman.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s