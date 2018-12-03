Nissan Dealership Closes at Hazleton Automall

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAZLE TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Another dealership in the Hazleton Automall has closed.

Nissan shut down last week.

Paperwork filed in Luzerne County Court by Nissan claims the dealership along Airport Beltway in Hazle Township owes almost $3 million.

In September, the Hyundai and Kia dealerships in the automall shut down abruptly after the two automakers filed a lawsuit.

Only the Honda dealership remains.

The Hazleton Automall opened in November 2016.

It is owned by former NFL New York Giant linebackers Antonio Pierce and Jessie Armstead along with a New Jersey businessman.