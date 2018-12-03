Lewisburg Council Votes to Get New Holiday Lights

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LEWISBURG, Pa. -- A community in Union County will be merry and bright this holiday season after all.

The Christmas lights in Lewisburg were set to stay off for the first time in years.

Last week, officials said the lights which are usually strung along Market Street are in bad shape and that the borough didn't have the money to replace them.

However, a council member told Newswatch 16 Monday night that during a special meeting, council voted to accept the use of bucket trucks from area electric companies and that should substantially defray the cost.

Officials hope to have the lights up by the end of the week.