Le Manhattan Bistro Owner Evicted

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. -- Le Manhattan Bistro in downtown Wilkes-Barre has closed.

According to court papers, the owner of the restaurant has been evicted and owes his landlord about $63,000.

"It's sad to see anything close in Wilkes-Barre," Lisa Macadon of Pittston said.

Court papers said the restaurant owner was about $14,000 behind on his rent. The papers said he's still on the hook for another $38,000 to finish out his lease.

"These are circumstances that sometimes happen," John Maday, president of the Downtown Wilkes-Barre Business Association, said. "The restaurant business is difficult."

Le Manhattan Bistro was an upscale restaurant that served French cuisine.

It was a member of the Downtown Wilkes-Barre Business Association.

"We have many restaurants in downtown," Maday said. "Hopefully, it'll come back again or someone else will take that spot, and we'll be right back to where we were before."

Newswatch 16 was unable to contact the owner of the restaurant or his landlord.