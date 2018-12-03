Hershey Bears Set Teddy Bear Toss World Record

HERSHEY, Pa. -- Hockey fans in Hershey delivered in a big way this weekend.

Teddy bears filled the rink at the Giant Center in Hershey for the Hershey Bears game against the Binghamton Devils on Sunday.

It was all part of a holiday tradition in minor league hockey called the Teddy Bear Toss. Fans are invited to bring stuffed animals to the game and throw them onto the ice after the home team scores its first goal. The plush toys then get donated to more than 30 different charities in the area.

"It makes you feel great because it's for a good cause. They're going to the kids in the hospital," said Bears fan William Koons.

A grand total of 34,798 teddy bears were tossed by the crowd onto the rink, setting a new world record for the Teddy Bear Toss, according to the team.

