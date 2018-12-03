× Folks Skeptical of Dry Weather In The Forecast

SCRANTON, Pa. — Let’s just say people are skeptical of the forecast which predicts mainly dry weather this week.

“I think I’d have to see it to believe it,” laughed Dave Wilmarth of Dunmore.

This year has been wet to say the least, but the Stormtracker 16 forecast shows a mainly dry week right through the weekend, possibly beyond that, too.

Dry weather has been rare.

A stretch of five or more dry days has only happened three times this year, according to Stormtracker 16 meteorologists.

The wet weather has been wreaking havoc on the holiday light display in Scranton’s Nay Aug Park, keeping crews busy.

“When the outlets get wet or the plugs, it trips the circuit, the GFI trips to prevent a fire, so after it rains, we have to go through in the morning and see which ones have to be rest, rewired, some of the cords melt,” said Todd Arden of Scranton.

Dry weather also means more opportunities for folks to take care of their own properties, rake some leaves, hang some lights and decorations. just get outside to enjoy some fresh air.

“A lot of rain this year, couldn’t get out and walk a lot so it’s nice to get this weather in December,” said Gary Kohut of Scranton.