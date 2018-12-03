Annual Friends of the Poor Holiday Dinner

Posted 11:44 pm, December 3, 2018, by , Updated at 11:43PM, December 3, 2018

SCRANTON, Pa. -- Everyone was welcome at a holiday dinner in Scranton Monday night.

Hundreds came out to the Friends of the Poor's annual dinner at St. Mary's Center on Mifflin Avenue.

The charity puts on the meal for those who might not have anywhere else to go for Christmas.

"Our main goal really is just to be a community that's there for each other so that nobody feels alone in their struggles, in their happiness, or in their sadness," said Meghan Loftus, Friends of the Poor president. "Scranton is a family, and that's what we do best is to be there for one another."

This meal came not even two weeks after the Thanksgiving dinner hosted by Friends of the Poor in Scranton.

