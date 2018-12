Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST PITTSTON, Pa. -- People in Luzerne County are making sure no one goes without a gift this Christmas season.

Little Eric's Foundation in West Pittston partnered with Toys For Tots to host a fundraiser at the Moose Lodge. The event, sponsored by Community Regional Credit Union, featured live entertainment and raffles to raise money for both organizations.

Businesses in West Pittston have also put boxes up to collect for toys.