Tattoos, Piercings, and Haircuts for a Cause

Posted 6:36 pm, December 2, 2018, by , Updated at 05:26PM, December 2, 2018

SCRANTON, Pa. -- People in Scranton and Wilkes-Barre could get a haircut or some fresh ink on Sunday, all to help a man and his family with health care costs.

Electric City Tattoo and Loyalty Barber Shop partnered for an event called "Flashes and Fades" to raise money for Brian Craig, co-owner of The Bog in Scranton and a Loyalty barber.

Craig was recently diagnosed with cancer.

The event took place at both businesses' locations in Scranton and Wilkes-Barre.

People tell Newswatch 16 they are more than happy to support a friend in need.

"It's just really amazing to see what an impact Brian has had on the community because he's had such an impact on me as a friend. He's just an amazing person, so seeing everyone come out for the benefit last week and for this tattoo benefit is just really awesome," said friend Heather Davis.

Donations can also be made online here.

