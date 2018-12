Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAWLEY, Pa. -- A faulty box fan is to blame for a fire that damaged several businesses and apartments in Wayne County.

Fire officials say the fan was being used to dry the basement when it sparked flames around 7:30 a.m. Sunday on Main Avenue in Hawley.

The fire damaged four businesses on the first floor of the building and four apartments upstairs.

In all, the fire chief says the Red Cross is helping about six people who lived there.

The cause was ruled accidental.