× Penn State Going to the Citrus Bowl

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — For the 49th time in school history, Penn State is going bowling.

The Nittany Lions are heading to Florida for the Citrus Bowl.

Ranked 12th in the final college football playoff rankings, Penn State will meet 14th-ranked Kentucky on January 1 in Orlando.

It’s Penn State’s first trip to the Citrus Bowl since 2010 when they beat LSU.

Penn State has won three of the five all-time meetings with the Wildcats. The Nittany Lions last beat them in the Outback Bowl in 1999.

Some Penn State fans are already looking forward to some warmer weather. A travel agent in Lackawanna County says her phone has been ringing off the hook with fans looking to join the Nittany Lions in Florida.

“They’re looking for that fun and that comradery of a New Year’s Day bowl, and that’s what we have this year in the Citrus Bowl, which is great!” Eileen Miner, Thompson Tours.

The Citrus Bowl is set for New Year’s Day at 1 p.m. The game will air live on WNEP-TV and ABC.