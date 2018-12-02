Menorah Vandalized Right Before Start of Hanukkah

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LEWISBURG, Pa. -- Hanukkah began at sundown, and people in Union County are celebrating the season after dealing with damage done by vandals.

Members of the Jewish community lit the menorah at Hufnagle Park in Lewisburg Sunday evening.

The six-foot menorah was damaged sometime Friday night or early Saturday morning. It was cracked, and some bulbs were stolen.

But people were able to fix it in time to light it for the first night of Hanukkah.

The lighting was followed by a party featuring Hanukkah treats and crafts for kids.