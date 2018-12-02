× In Your Neighborhood

St. Nicholas Festival

The annual St. Nicholas Festival will be held, Saturday, December 8, in Carbon County. The festival begins at 10 am at St. Mary’s Byzantine Catholic Church in Nesquehoning. Come enjoy a theme basket auction featuring a variety of items. There will be ethnic foods you can eat in or take out. Plus, there will be a grab bag table, cabbage patch nativity and a visit from Holy St. Nicholas. Everyone is welcome at the free event.

Christmas Concert

The Balls Mills United Methodist Church will be holding a Christmas Concert, Saturday, December 8, in Lycoming County. The concert, by the singing group, Joyful Noise, will be held at the church and goes from 5 pm until 7 pm. The church will be receiving a free-will offering that will go to Mission Central, a United Methodist mission outreach center located in Mechanicsburg. The public is invited to attend the concert.