Hundreds of Nativity Sets on Display

FORTY FORT, Pa. -- A woman in Luzerne County who owns a massive collection of Nativity sets put some of them on display.

Lynn Prociak showed off 250 of her 500 Nativity sets at the Forty Fort Presbyterian Church for the annual event called "No Room At The Inn," which benefits the Salvation Army Kirby Family House in Wilkes-Barre.

This was the 14th year for the event, and it was the second year Prociak shared her collection  Last year, Prociak displayed the other half of her Nativity scenes.

For the first time, "No Room at the Inn" will also run for a second weekend, December 7 to 9.

