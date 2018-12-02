The Misfit Players invite you to a beloved musical version of "A Christmas Carol". Show times are 7:30pm on December 7th and 8th, and 2pm on December 9th, at G.A.R. High School in Wilkes-Barre. Tickets can be purchased on Ticketor.com or at the door.
Good Morning PA – The Misfit Players
-
Good Morning PA – Stroudsburg High School Marching Band
-
Good Morning PA – West Scranton Haunted Halls
-
Christmas Light Show On at Nay Aug Park in Scranton
-
‘Santa? That’s Messed Up!’: Backlash over ‘Lessons’ in ‘Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer’
-
Hero’s Welcome Home for Lackawanna Trail Football Team
-
-
Campus Christmas Controversy: ‘Charlie Brown Tree’ at University of Scranton
-
Coughlin Football Team Takes the Field for Its Final Crusade
-
Community Raises Funds for Teen’s Robotic Arm
-
Four Susquehanna Community High School Students Flown to Hospitals after Violent Crash
-
Wilkes University’s New Hockey Teams Take the Ice
-
-
Getting Ready for Christmas in the Park in Palmerton
-
Shrine Bowl: Players Meet Hospital Patients Who Benefit from Game
-
Good Morning PA – Dearly Departed Players