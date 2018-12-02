Good Morning PA – The Misfit Players

The Misfit Players invite you to a beloved musical version of "A Christmas Carol". Show times are 7:30pm on December 7th and 8th, and 2pm on December 9th, at G.A.R. High School in Wilkes-Barre. Tickets can be purchased on Ticketor.com or at the door.

