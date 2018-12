Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. -- Ten people are out of their homes after flames ripped through an apartment building in Williamsport Sunday afternoon.

Crews responded to the fire on Memorial Avenue around 12:45 p.m.

Officials say the fire spread to a home next to the apartment building.

No one was hurt.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The Red Cross is helping all 10 people--including three children--who can't stay there after the fire.