MOUNT CARMEL TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- One person was taken to the hospital after a fire in Northumberland County.

According to crews, flames started just before 3 p.m. Sunday at an apartment building on South Oak Street in Mount Carmel Township.

The fire destroyed the building and caused smoke damage to the house next door.

There is no word on a cause.

Officials say one person was hurt, and five people were displaced after the fire in Northumberland County.