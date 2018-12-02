Community Comes Together After Fatal Fire in Dalton

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALTON, Pa. -- Neighbors are hoping to help a family who lost their home and a member of their family in a tragic fire in Lackawanna County.

A shell of a house is all that remains of a home in Dalton.

On Saturday, Fire crews from multiple fire companies in Lackawanna County battled a devastating and deadly fire at the place on East Main Street.

The coroner identified the victim as Jeremy Weitz, 31. The coroner says Weitz was confined to a bed due to medical issues and was unable to get out of the burning home.

Neighbors are coming together to help Weitz's family.

"We saw a lot of firefighter vehicles and so forth," said neighbor Carol Walter. "It was pretty heartbreaking."

Fire crews tell Newswatch 16 they battled the fire for about five hours.

"They give their all. I mean, they don't stop until you know it's out," said neighbor Susan Walter.

Fire officials say the flames were particularly hard to handle because of an explosion when the fire reached the home's gas line. The home then collapsed.

Despite attempts from both family members and firefighters, officials say Weitz, who lived there with his family, did not make it out alive. Making it harder is the fact that Weitz dealt with medical problems that left him confined to a bed.

"I can't imagine what they're going through because never having experienced it you know? But I know it's going to be very, very difficult for them," Carol Walter said.

Family and friends set up a GoFundMe page to help the Rosencrans-Miller family who is in need of support.

"It was a tragedy yesterday, and it does, it affects the whole community," said Carol Walter.

"I think that this community is a close-knit community, and we want to do whatever we can to help the family," said Susan Walter.

A state police fire marshal is still looking for a cause. Officials say they will return to the home Monday to continue the investigation.