5K Race for Girls on the Run Pocono

MOOSIC, Pa. -- Runners laced up in Lackawanna County for a race to cap off the season for Girls on the Run Pocono.

A 5K race was held at PNC Field in Moosic on Sunday.

Girls on the Run Pocono serves Lackawanna, Luzerne, Monroe, Northampton, and Pike counties, and its goal is to empower girls by running and more.

"This is a big part of goal setting, and it's a big part of moving and being healthy, building confidence, so believing in something they can really do," said Dolores Everett, council director.

Around 300 runners were expected to take part in the 5k on Sunday.