12th Annual Polar Plunge at Harvey’s Lake

HARVEYS LAKE, Pa. -- Students in Luzerne County went for a chilly dip to raise money for cancer patients.

The 12th annual Polar Plunge to benefit the American Cancer Society was held at Harveys Lake Beach Club on Sunday.

Forty students took a dip in the lake.

The event was put on by Lake Lehman High School seniors Casey Shaeger and Lauryn Pembleton as their senior project and was sponsored by Grotto Pizza.

In all, the event raised $2,000 for Relay for Life of Wyoming Valley, the local chapter of the American Cancer Society.