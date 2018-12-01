Wyoming Valley Clutch Improve to 5-0 With Blowout Win

Posted 10:55 pm, December 1, 2018

The No. 10 Wyoming Valley Clutch beat the Central Jersey Sharks 126-83 to improve to 5-0 in the ABA season.

