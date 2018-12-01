The Ultimate Holiday Shopping Experience at Country Folk

Posted 9:00 am, December 1, 2018, by

It is the feeling of Christmas, the coziness of the holidays, preparing for holiday gatherings and more are all wrapped up into one fabulous shopping experience at Country Folk in Nescopek.  It is 3 floors of the barn transformed into a holiday showcase with unique decorations and gifts for every style and taste, festive ornaments specialty items, pillows, table linens and more!  Guaranteed to be awe-inspiring decorating and gift giving shopping.  You can also walk through the farm house so you can see how to transform any room in your home with holiday decor.

 

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s