The Ultimate Holiday Shopping Experience at Country Folk

It is the feeling of Christmas, the coziness of the holidays, preparing for holiday gatherings and more are all wrapped up into one fabulous shopping experience at Country Folk in Nescopek. It is 3 floors of the barn transformed into a holiday showcase with unique decorations and gifts for every style and taste, festive ornaments specialty items, pillows, table linens and more! Guaranteed to be awe-inspiring decorating and gift giving shopping. You can also walk through the farm house so you can see how to transform any room in your home with holiday decor.