The F.M. Kirby Center for Performing Arts is the hub of theater and live performances in NEPA. Give the gift of theater tickets to the people on your gift list this year.
The Gift of Theater at The F. M. Kirby Center For Performing Arts
-
Trying to Attract People to Ritz Theater with Cinema
-
The Arts Barn Handcrafted Holiday Items
-
Christmas Ornament Ideas and Vote for Your Favorite
-
Fringe Festival Kicks off in the Electric City
-
Santa Parade 2018: Line-up Announced For This Weekend
-
-
Installing a Doorbell Home Security System with the Dalton Do It Center Store
-
The Ultimate Holiday Shopping Experience at Country Folk
-
Planned Parenthood Rally Draws Crowd in Wilkes-Barre
-
F.M. Kirby Center Hosts Movie for Children with Sensory Issues
-
Free Flu Vaccine Clinics In Wilkes-Barre
-
-
In Your Neighborhood
-
In Your Neighborhood
-
Holy Redeemer Home Cross Country Cluster Meet-5 Teams At Kirby Park